No matter how cynical the overall market is, Euronav NV (EURN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.93%

On April 24, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) opened at $16.95, higher 6.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.05 and dropped to $16.90 before settling in for the closing price of $16.81. Price fluctuations for EURN have ranged from $9.94 to $21.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 121.00% at the time writing. With a float of $84.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2946 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.67%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.76. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.29. Second resistance stands at $18.74. The third major resistance level sits at $19.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.99.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are currently 201,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,970 K according to its annual income of 203,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 368,070 K and its income totaled 234,720 K.