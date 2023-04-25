No matter how cynical the overall market is, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) performance over the last week is recorded -3.52%

On April 24, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) opened at $21.77, higher 2.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.745 and dropped to $20.84 before settling in for the closing price of $21.96. Price fluctuations for SHLS have ranged from $9.58 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.60% at the time writing. With a float of $112.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 835 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.27, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,248. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,415 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 3,575 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $70,535. This insider now owns 66,044 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.06 million, its volume of 2.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.20 in the near term. At $23.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.39.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are currently 169,535K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 326,940 K according to its annual income of 127,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,650 K and its income totaled 112,610 K.