Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

O-I Glass Inc. (OI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) stock priced at $21.61, down -0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $21.34 before settling in for the closing price of $21.56. OI’s price has ranged from $11.60 to $23.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 314.70%. With a float of $153.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.30, operating margin of +8.91, and the pretax margin is +11.74.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of O-I Glass Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 384,306. In this transaction President, Bus Ops & OI Europe of this company sold 17,299 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 158,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 2,510 for $22.33, making the entire transaction worth $56,049. This insider now owns 55,368 shares in total.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 54.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 314.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.12% during the next five years compared to 28.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are O-I Glass Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

The latest stats from [O-I Glass Inc., OI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.06. The third major resistance level sits at $22.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.70.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.37 billion, the company has a total of 155,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,856 M while annual income is 584,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,693 M while its latest quarter income was 13,000 K.

