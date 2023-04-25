Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) 20 Days SMA touches 1.84%: The odds favor the bear

On April 24, 2023, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) opened at $82.58, higher 0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.47 and dropped to $82.49 before settling in for the closing price of $82.73. Price fluctuations for OTIS have ranged from $62.49 to $87.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.60% at the time writing. With a float of $413.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

The firm has a total of 69000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.98. The third major resistance level sits at $84.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are currently 413,243K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,685 M according to its annual income of 1,253 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,439 M and its income totaled 297,000 K.