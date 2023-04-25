Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) average volume reaches $428.02K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 24, 2023, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was 4.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.735 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.53. A 52-week range for OSG has been $1.90 – $4.02.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 156.90%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.49 million.

The firm has a total of 1023 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.32, operating margin of +13.54, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 489,060. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 143,000 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 210,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 66,584 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $231,712. This insider now owns 93,512 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 156.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., OSG], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

There are 79,191K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 285.68 million. As of now, sales total 466,800 K while income totals 26,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 121,760 K while its last quarter net income were 10,090 K.