Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) 20 Days SMA touches 0.81%: The odds favor the bear

April 24, 2023, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) trading session started at the price of $36.98, that was 2.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.03 and dropped to $36.665 before settling in for the closing price of $37.01. A 52-week range for OVV has been $32.26 – $63.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 22.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 164.80%. With a float of $241.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1744 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ovintiv Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 3,267,674. In this transaction EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of this company sold 70,424 shares at a rate of $46.40, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $45.62, making the entire transaction worth $136,860. This insider now owns 21,403 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.87) by -$0.96. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.69% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Looking closely at Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.48. However, in the short run, Ovintiv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.36. Second resistance stands at $38.88. The third major resistance level sits at $39.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.63.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

There are 243,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.28 billion. As of now, sales total 12,464 M while income totals 3,637 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,212 M while its last quarter net income were 1,335 M.