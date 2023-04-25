Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $224.59, up 1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $228.47 and dropped to $223.69 before settling in for the closing price of $224.78. Over the past 52 weeks, PXD has traded in a range of $177.26-$268.64.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 261.20%. With a float of $233.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.00 million.

The firm has a total of 2076 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.78, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +40.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,932. In this transaction Director of this company bought 198 shares at a rate of $247.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 390 for $254.88, making the entire transaction worth $99,401. This insider now owns 1,960 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.77) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +32.11 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.08% during the next five years compared to 92.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.01, a number that is poised to hit 4.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 73.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $229.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $231.25. The third major resistance level sits at $234.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $224.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $219.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.24 billion has total of 233,736K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,294 M in contrast with the sum of 7,845 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,109 M and last quarter income was 1,481 M.