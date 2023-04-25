Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is expecting -19.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $3.66, down -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.73 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has traded in a range of $2.30-$5.72.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 933.20%. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.53, operating margin of +4.50, and the pretax margin is +1.13.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 42.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 933.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -22.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pitney Bowes Inc., PBI], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.52.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 646.87 million has total of 175,316K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,538 M in contrast with the sum of 36,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 908,690 K and last quarter income was 6,300 K.