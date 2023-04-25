Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is -2.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.87, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.90 and dropped to $6.765 before settling in for the closing price of $6.87. Within the past 52 weeks, PSEC’s price has moved between $6.09 and $8.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.60%. With a float of $289.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $400.15 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 41,220. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $6.87, taking the stock ownership to the 66,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO bought 4,250 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $31,909. This insider now owns 58,517 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.75 billion based on 400,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 710,900 K and income totals 582,580 K. The company made 212,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 72,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.