Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 65.80% last month.

On April 24, 2023, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) opened at $3.33, lower -3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3799 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Price fluctuations for PYXS have ranged from $1.10 to $6.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $27.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 75 workers is very important to gauge.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pyxis Oncology Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,811,594 shares at a rate of $2.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,952,263 shares.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.93) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

The latest stats from [Pyxis Oncology Inc., PYXS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was inferior to 3.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. The third support level lies at $2.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Key Stats

There are currently 36,981K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 118.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -120,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -36,101 K.