Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

On April 24, 2023, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) opened at $23.31,. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.55 and dropped to $23.225 before settling in for the closing price of $23.39. Price fluctuations for RDN have ranged from $17.83 to $23.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.90% at the time writing. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 277,998. In this transaction President, Mortgage of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 171,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President, Mortgage sold 25,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $543,705. This insider now owns 183,990 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Looking closely at Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.87. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.55. Second resistance stands at $23.71. The third major resistance level sits at $23.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.90.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are currently 156,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,191 M according to its annual income of 742,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,720 K and its income totaled 162,330 K.