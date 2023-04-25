Recent developments with Elastic N.V. (ESTC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.06 cents.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $60.27, down -3.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.77 and dropped to $58.13 before settling in for the closing price of $60.29. Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has traded in a range of $46.18-$91.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 57.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.40%. With a float of $78.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.42, operating margin of -19.25, and the pretax margin is -22.94.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Elastic N.V. is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 705,088. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 12,098 shares at a rate of $58.28, taking the stock ownership to the 343,037 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 3,956 for $58.28, making the entire transaction worth $230,557. This insider now owns 178,235 shares in total.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -23.64 while generating a return on equity of -47.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.10% during the next five years compared to -24.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Elastic N.V.’s (ESTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2156.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Elastic N.V.’s (ESTC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.06 in the near term. At $61.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.46. The third support level lies at $54.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.61 billion has total of 96,492K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 862,370 K in contrast with the sum of -203,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 274,570 K and last quarter income was -72,570 K.