Recent developments with Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.78 cents.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $45.73, down -4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.73 and dropped to $43.90 before settling in for the closing price of $46.26. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has traded in a range of $26.84-$72.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 89.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.40%. With a float of $84.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2318 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.92, operating margin of +46.87, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 15.04%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60 and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

The latest stats from [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was inferior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.42. The third major resistance level sits at $47.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.76. The third support level lies at $41.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.92 billion has total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 975,970 K in contrast with the sum of 375,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 292,340 K and last quarter income was 122,900 K.