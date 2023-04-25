Recent developments with Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.30 cents.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.33, plunging -5.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.36 and dropped to $34.45 before settling in for the closing price of $38.38. Within the past 52 weeks, PERI’s price has moved between $16.41 and $42.75.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 18.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.70%. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 440 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.89, operating margin of +17.05, and the pretax margin is +17.75.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.50 while generating a return on equity of 18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.48 in the near term. At $38.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.06. The third support level lies at $31.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.66 billion based on 46,172K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 640,260 K and income totals 99,230 K. The company made 209,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.