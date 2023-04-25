Recent developments with Terex Corporation (TEX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.63 cents.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $45.22, up 2.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.41 and dropped to $45.22 before settling in for the closing price of $45.22. Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has traded in a range of $26.64-$60.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $65.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +9.77, and the pretax margin is +8.30.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Terex Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 534,420. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 8,907 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 436,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 10,832 for $60.02, making the entire transaction worth $650,137. This insider now owns 445,187 shares in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.16% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Terex Corporation’s (TEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Terex Corporation’s (TEX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.77 in the near term. At $47.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.80. The third support level lies at $44.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.21 billion has total of 68,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,418 M in contrast with the sum of 300,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,218 M and last quarter income was 174,000 K.