Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is -2.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 24, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $9.63, lower -2.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.69 and dropped to $9.3837 before settling in for the closing price of $9.64. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $12.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.30% at the time writing. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 863,230. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 87,413 shares at a rate of $9.88, taking the stock ownership to the 918,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 11,673 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $113,019. This insider now owns 428,259 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.60. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.18. The third support level lies at $8.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 896,046K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,358 M according to its annual income of -1,028 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 380,000 K and its income totaled -166,000 K.