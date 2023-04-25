Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) 20 Days SMA touches -23.98%: The odds favor the bear

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $0.115, down -7.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.1084 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.10-$1.62.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.80%. With a float of $62.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Looking closely at Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1660, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3311. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1177. Second resistance stands at $0.1247. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1293. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1061, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1015. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0945.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.57 million has total of 62,269K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,550 K in contrast with the sum of -23,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,568 K and last quarter income was -528 K.