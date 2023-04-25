SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 224,870 K

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $24.27, up 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.6939 and dropped to $23.7562 before settling in for the closing price of $24.08. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has traded in a range of $19.06-$76.07.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -11.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -122.20%. With a float of $62.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1137 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 164,400. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC bought 10,000 for $16.24, making the entire transaction worth $162,400. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.65 in the near term. At $25.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.78.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.61 billion has total of 64,366K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 826,740 K in contrast with the sum of -71,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 224,870 K and last quarter income was -58,940 K.