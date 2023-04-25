Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

April 24, 2023, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) trading session started at the price of $67.03, that was 6.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.73 and dropped to $65.99 before settling in for the closing price of $63.44. A 52-week range for SQM has been $60.21 – $115.76.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 37.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 567.20%. With a float of $142.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6997 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.73) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.68, a number that is poised to hit 3.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.22.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.71 in the near term. At $70.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.23.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are 285,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.75 billion. As of now, sales total 10,711 M while income totals 3,906 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,134 M while its last quarter net income were 1,151 M.