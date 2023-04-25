SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) posted a -16.38% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock priced at $2.58, up 0.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. SOUN’s price has ranged from $0.93 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.90%. With a float of $155.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 430 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 151,155. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 795,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 48,905 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $95,291. This insider now owns 870,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoundHound AI Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 10.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 196.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.61. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.63. Second resistance stands at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.91.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 572.08 million, the company has a total of 219,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,130 K while annual income is -115,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,790 K while its latest quarter income was -55,400 K.