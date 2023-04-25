Search
Steve Mayer

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is expecting -13.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.79, soaring 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.915 and dropped to $7.775 before settling in for the closing price of $7.78. Within the past 52 weeks, SUZ’s price has moved between $7.70 and $11.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -57.90%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.22, operating margin of +44.60, and the pretax margin is +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Looking closely at Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 6.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.13. However, in the short run, Suzano S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.94. Second resistance stands at $8.00. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.66.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.65 billion based on 1,361,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,652 M and income totals 4,529 M. The company made 2,731 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,417 M in sales during its previous quarter.

