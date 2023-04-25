Teekay Corporation (TK) with a beta value of 0.79 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $5.77, up 5.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.16 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.77. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has traded in a range of $2.54-$6.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 135.00%. With a float of $68.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.62, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teekay Corporation’s (TK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Looking closely at Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 76.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.42. However, in the short run, Teekay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.24. Second resistance stands at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.46.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 613.32 million has total of 98,318K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,190 M in contrast with the sum of 78,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 393,480 K and last quarter income was 39,100 K.