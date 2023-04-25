Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) with a beta value of 2.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $68.81, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.54 and dropped to $68.30 before settling in for the closing price of $68.89. Over the past 52 weeks, THC has traded in a range of $36.69-$83.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.00%. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.52 million.

The firm has a total of 75776 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.86, operating margin of +11.57, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 101.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,112. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 825 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,325. This insider now owns 22,778 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 37.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.69% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenet Healthcare Corporation, THC], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.19. The third major resistance level sits at $70.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.11.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.84 billion has total of 103,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,174 M in contrast with the sum of 411,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,990 M and last quarter income was 102,000 K.