TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) last year’s performance of -71.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) stock priced at $1.48, down -1.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. WULF’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $5.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 137,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 475,000 shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TeraWulf Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Looking closely at TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 78.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8648, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0618. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5267. Second resistance stands at $1.6233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1867.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 262.72 million, the company has a total of 186,269K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,030 K while annual income is -90,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,570 K while its latest quarter income was -24,950 K.