Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.61% last month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) kicked off on April 24, 2023, at the price of $72.36, down -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.68 and dropped to $70.81 before settling in for the closing price of $72.31. Over the past 52 weeks, TW has traded in a range of $51.47-$81.98.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 18.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.50%. With a float of $110.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.00 million.

In an organization with 1091 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.95, operating margin of +34.39, and the pretax margin is +36.77.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 29,353. In this transaction Director of this company sold 394 shares at a rate of $74.50, taking the stock ownership to the 731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,210 for $73.52, making the entire transaction worth $603,566. This insider now owns 62,691 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.18% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 60.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.82. However, in the short run, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.40. Second resistance stands at $73.48. The third major resistance level sits at $74.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.74. The third support level lies at $68.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.85 billion has total of 234,501K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,189 M in contrast with the sum of 309,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 293,040 K and last quarter income was 88,950 K.