UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) volume exceeds 1.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock priced at $3.09, down -3.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. TIGR’s price has ranged from $2.95 to $5.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 67.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.10%. With a float of $107.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +0.77, and the pretax margin is +0.90.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.99%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02 and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.06. Second resistance stands at $3.14. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.78.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 474.13 million, the company has a total of 153,967K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 225,370 K while annual income is -2,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,850 K while its latest quarter income was 1,240 K.