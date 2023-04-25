Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.37%

Company News

On April 24, 2023, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) opened at $5.31, higher 3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $5.265 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. Price fluctuations for UWMC have ranged from $2.84 to $5.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 33.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.10% at the time writing. With a float of $89.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.60 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.56, operating margin of +47.30, and the pretax margin is +44.75.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 4.39%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 9,988. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,439 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 5,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EVP, Chief Strategy Officer bought 277,778 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,010,056. This insider now owns 280,658 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.00 while generating a return on equity of 29.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

The latest stats from [UWM Holdings Corporation, UWMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.72. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. The third support level lies at $5.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

There are currently 93,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,373 M according to its annual income of 41,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,430 K and its income totaled -280 K.

