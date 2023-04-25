Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is 2.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.05, soaring 4.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.17 and dropped to $37.01 before settling in for the closing price of $37.29. Within the past 52 weeks, VTYX’s price has moved between $11.07 and $47.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.10%. With a float of $54.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 231,013. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $33.00, taking the stock ownership to the 47,649 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Director sold 71,446 for $30.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,165,800. This insider now owns 9,977,045 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.88 in the near term. At $40.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.28. The third support level lies at $35.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.24 billion based on 58,214K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -108,430 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,214 K in sales during its previous quarter.