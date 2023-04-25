Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is -18.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) stock priced at $0.775, up 4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8285 and dropped to $0.7625 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. WPRT’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -326.60%. With a float of $151.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1820 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.40, operating margin of -14.34, and the pretax margin is -10.23.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is 11.53%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.70 while generating a return on equity of -14.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -326.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9844, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9854. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8382 in the near term. At $0.8663, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9042. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7722, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7343. The third support level lies at $0.7062 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 178.80 million, the company has a total of 171,715K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 305,700 K while annual income is -32,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,010 K while its latest quarter income was -16,900 K.