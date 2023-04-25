Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) last year’s performance of -85.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) on April 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.47, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4899 and dropped to $0.4352 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Within the past 52 weeks, UP’s price has moved between $0.37 and $3.34.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -143.50%. With a float of $223.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.15 million.

The firm has a total of 3005 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.68, operating margin of -22.33, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 283,897. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 273,504 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,777,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 152,327 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $171,414. This insider now owns 14,851,599 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -35.14 while generating a return on equity of -113.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wheels Up Experience Inc., UP], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8225, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3869. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4939. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5192. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5486. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4392, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4098. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3845.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 119.10 million based on 251,310K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,580 M and income totals -555,160 K. The company made 408,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -286,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.