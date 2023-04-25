Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on April 24, 2023, with Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) stock priced at $2.21, down -4.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. WINT’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $44.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.40%. With a float of $0.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 950. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 226,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,100. This insider now owns 72,800 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$6.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -151.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -63.53

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

The latest stats from [Windtree Therapeutics Inc., WINT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.23 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 463.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 222.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.79.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.12 million, the company has a total of 909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -39,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,692 K.