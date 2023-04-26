$1.09M in average volume shows that Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is heading in the right direction

On April 25, 2023, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) opened at $195.26, lower -1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.79 and dropped to $192.30 before settling in for the closing price of $195.80. Price fluctuations for VRSK have ranged from $156.05 to $214.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.40% at the time writing. With a float of $142.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.03 million.

The firm has a total of 7000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.42, operating margin of +41.30, and the pretax margin is +50.56.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 796,847. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 4,411 shares at a rate of $180.65, taking the stock ownership to the 11,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 6,733 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,211,940. This insider now owns 20,327 shares in total.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +41.72 while generating a return on equity of 45.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.74% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verisk Analytics Inc., VRSK], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s (VRSK) raw stochastic average was set at 82.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $194.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $197.09. The third major resistance level sits at $198.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $187.92.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Key Stats

There are currently 144,457K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,497 M according to its annual income of 953,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 229,900 K and its income totaled 61,100 K.