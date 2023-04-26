$1.11M in average volume shows that Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is heading in the right direction

On April 25, 2023, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) opened at $13.80, lower -1.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.895 and dropped to $13.565 before settling in for the closing price of $13.92. Price fluctuations for DEA have ranged from $12.27 to $20.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 17.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.70% at the time writing. With a float of $91.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 54 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +24.36, and the pretax margin is +12.11.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 293.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.84 in the near term. At $14.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.18.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

There are currently 91,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 293,610 K according to its annual income of 31,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,510 K and its income totaled 16,290 K.