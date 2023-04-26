$1.32M in average volume shows that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is heading in the right direction

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $21.10, down -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.47 and dropped to $20.562 before settling in for the closing price of $21.19. Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has traded in a range of $16.85-$33.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.70%. With a float of $96.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.47, operating margin of +41.93, and the pretax margin is +39.39.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.38 while generating a return on equity of 27.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Looking closely at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.35. However, in the short run, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.33. Second resistance stands at $21.86. The third major resistance level sits at $22.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.52.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.18 billion has total of 102,857K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,437 M in contrast with the sum of 566,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 294,800 K and last quarter income was 85,800 K.