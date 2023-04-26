1.35% volatility in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock priced at $84.88, down -0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.67 and dropped to $84.56 before settling in for the closing price of $85.62. HOLX’s price has ranged from $59.78 to $86.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.80%. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6944 workers is very important to gauge.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 778,445. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 9,128 shares at a rate of $85.28, taking the stock ownership to the 14,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,649 for $76.40, making the entire transaction worth $125,984. This insider now owns 8,545 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hologic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

The latest stats from [Hologic Inc., HOLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.16. The third major resistance level sits at $86.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.31.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.93 billion, the company has a total of 246,551K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,863 M while annual income is 1,302 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,074 M while its latest quarter income was 187,400 K.