$1.60M in average volume shows that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.79, plunging -1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.815 and dropped to $4.6912 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Within the past 52 weeks, BRMK’s price has moved between $3.52 and $8.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -240.90%. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.57, operating margin of +32.90, and the pretax margin is -106.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -106.90 while generating a return on equity of -11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Looking closely at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 71.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. However, in the short run, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.87. The third major resistance level sits at $4.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 624.50 million based on 131,750K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 108,880 K and income totals -116,390 K. The company made 23,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -153,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.

