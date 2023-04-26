10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.51, plunging -6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.11 and dropped to $50.49 before settling in for the closing price of $54.27. Within the past 52 weeks, TXG’s price has moved between $23.81 and $56.42.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -176.30%. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.77 million.

The firm has a total of 1243 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.75, operating margin of -31.71, and the pretax margin is -31.36.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 107,640. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 897,792 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,000 for $48.88, making the entire transaction worth $97,756. This insider now owns 863,405 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -32.15 while generating a return on equity of -20.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -176.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [10x Genomics Inc., TXG], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.47. The third major resistance level sits at $56.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.98.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.82 billion based on 115,357K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 516,410 K and income totals -166,000 K. The company made 156,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.