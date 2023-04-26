18.48% percent quarterly performance for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) stock priced at $20.27, down -2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.39 and dropped to $19.68 before settling in for the closing price of $20.22. IMAX’s price has ranged from $12.13 to $21.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -4.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.50%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 779 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.07, operating margin of +1.47, and the pretax margin is -3.25.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 366,976. In this transaction President, IMAX Theatres of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $18.35, taking the stock ownership to the 82,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s CTO & EVP sold 7,697 for $18.32, making the entire transaction worth $141,009. This insider now owns 34,106 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.58 while generating a return on equity of -7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IMAX Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.20 in the near term. At $20.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.78.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.09 billion, the company has a total of 54,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 300,810 K while annual income is -22,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,050 K while its latest quarter income was 2,610 K.