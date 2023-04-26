$265.19K in average volume shows that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is heading in the right direction

On April 25, 2023, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) opened at $0.679, higher 2.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7399 and dropped to $0.679 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Price fluctuations for CLEU have ranged from $0.50 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.40% at the time writing. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.61, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

The latest stats from [China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8574. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7336. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7672. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7945. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6727, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6454. The third support level lies at $0.6118 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are currently 13,848K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,910 K according to its annual income of -1,250 K.