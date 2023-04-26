3.30% volatility in Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.70, plunging -2.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.78 and dropped to $6.59 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. Within the past 52 weeks, LPRO’s price has moved between $5.35 and $15.37.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.30%. With a float of $108.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 180 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.05, operating margin of +54.35, and the pretax margin is +52.08.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +37.09 while generating a return on equity of 35.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to 252.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

The latest stats from [Open Lending Corporation, LPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.85. The third major resistance level sits at $6.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.36.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 801.75 million based on 123,687K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 179,590 K and income totals 66,620 K. The company made 26,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.