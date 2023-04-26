3.41% volatility in National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) last month: This is a red flag warning

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.00, plunging -3.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.145 and dropped to $20.50 before settling in for the closing price of $21.25. Within the past 52 weeks, EYE’s price has moved between $17.25 and $43.82.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.40%. With a float of $77.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.83 million.

In an organization with 13975 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.86, operating margin of +3.04, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Vision Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 123.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 55,760. In this transaction SVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,394 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $25.71, making the entire transaction worth $25,707. This insider now owns 12,588 shares in total.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.10 while generating a return on equity of 4.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 98.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 279.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.15. However, in the short run, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.93. Second resistance stands at $21.36. The third major resistance level sits at $21.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.64.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.59 billion based on 78,996K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,005 M and income totals 42,120 K. The company made 468,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.