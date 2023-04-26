3.58% volatility in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) stock priced at $84.90, down -3.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.25 and dropped to $82.49 before settling in for the closing price of $85.81. HELE’s price has ranged from $82.94 to $221.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.60%. With a float of $23.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2146 workers is very important to gauge.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Helen of Troy Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 109.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 216,942. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,038 shares at a rate of $209.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,047 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helen of Troy Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

The latest stats from [Helen of Troy Limited, HELE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.65.

During the past 100 days, Helen of Troy Limited’s (HELE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.67. The third major resistance level sits at $89.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.80.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.99 billion, the company has a total of 23,992K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,223 M while annual income is 223,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 558,610 K while its latest quarter income was 51,830 K.