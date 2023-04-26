-31.51% percent quarterly performance for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3681, soaring 5.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4172 and dropped to $0.3502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, DOMA’s price has moved between $0.34 and $2.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.20%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1062 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 37,387. In this transaction President of Technology & Ops. of this company sold 96,857 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,934,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 56,774 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $32,645. This insider now owns 5,162,240 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4621, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5458. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4217 in the near term. At $0.4529, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4887. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3547, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3189. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2877.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 140.44 million based on 330,142K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 440,180 K and income totals -302,210 K. The company made 96,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -109,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.