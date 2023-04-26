-38.02% percent quarterly performance for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) stock priced at $3.31, down -8.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.35 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.43. WBX’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $12.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.60%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

The firm has a total of 1267 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wallbox N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wallbox N.V., WBX], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.84.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 548.03 million, the company has a total of 171,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 151,910 K while annual income is -66,170 K.