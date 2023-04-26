4.44% volatility in indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 25, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $8.56, lower -3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.56 and dropped to $8.32 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.07 to $11.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.40% at the time writing. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 297,000. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $9.90, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $10.19, making the entire transaction worth $509,500. This insider now owns 4,298 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

The latest stats from [indie Semiconductor Inc., INDI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.65. The third major resistance level sits at $8.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.03.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 160,156K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,800 K according to its annual income of -43,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,030 K and its income totaled -12,390 K.