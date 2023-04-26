$546.44K in average volume shows that Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) stock priced at $17.49, down -6.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.92 and dropped to $16.42 before settling in for the closing price of $17.68. VBTX’s price has ranged from $16.86 to $35.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.20%. With a float of $52.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.02 million.

The firm has a total of 763 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Veritex Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,218. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $22.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $17.52, making the entire transaction worth $175,200. This insider now owns 34,668 shares in total.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.12 while generating a return on equity of 10.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Veritex Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Veritex Holdings Inc., VBTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s (VBTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.43. The third major resistance level sits at $18.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.45.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 919.62 million, the company has a total of 54,229K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,230 K while annual income is 146,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,540 K while its latest quarter income was 39,900 K.