$552.38K in average volume shows that MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is heading in the right direction

On April 25, 2023, MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) opened at $4.92, lower -5.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.935 and dropped to $4.62 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. Price fluctuations for MXCT have ranged from $3.36 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.10% at the time writing. With a float of $98.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 125 employees.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc. is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 63,590. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 12,718 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 333,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s EVP, Global Sales & Marketing sold 5,583 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $27,915. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

Looking closely at MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc.’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. However, in the short run, MaxCyte Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.88. Second resistance stands at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.25.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

There are currently 102,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 479.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,260 K according to its annual income of -23,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,420 K and its income totaled -4,810 K.