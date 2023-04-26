7.48% volatility in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 25, 2023, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) trading session started at the price of $0.7232, that was 2.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7499 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. A 52-week range for VXRT has been $0.56 – $4.61.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -55.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.50%. With a float of $130.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2953.27, operating margin of -103114.95, and the pretax margin is -100645.79.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vaxart Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vaxart Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 15,140. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Interim CFO bought 5,000 for $3.22, making the entire transaction worth $16,100. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -100708.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 956.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7860. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7486 in the near term. At $0.7642, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7785. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7187, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7044. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6888.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Key Stats

There are 135,562K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 95.66 million. As of now, sales total 110 K while income totals -107,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -23,920 K.