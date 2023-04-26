9.10% volatility in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 25, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) trading session started at the price of $0.40, that was -0.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for UAVS has been $0.30 – $0.99.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 70.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.60%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.47 million.

In an organization with 92 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.81, operating margin of -118.30, and the pretax margin is -305.08.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -305.08 while generating a return on equity of -97.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4187, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4949. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4127. Second resistance stands at $0.4553. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4816. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3438, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3175. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2749.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are 91,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.34 million. As of now, sales total 19,090 K while income totals -58,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,470 K while its last quarter net income were -46,720 K.