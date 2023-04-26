-9.58% percent quarterly performance for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) stock priced at $10.96, down -1.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.01 and dropped to $10.8015 before settling in for the closing price of $11.01. ORC’s price has ranged from $7.77 to $15.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -158.10%. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.85 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.91, operating margin of -1798.73, and the pretax margin is -2362.89.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2362.89 while generating a return on equity of -42.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.10. The third major resistance level sits at $11.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.56.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 425.17 million, the company has a total of 39,082K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 144,630 K while annual income is -258,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,900 K while its latest quarter income was 34,930 K.